WATERTOWN — Despite concerns that Jefferson County would need to make dramatic cuts to staff and significantly raise property taxes to cope with the financial effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic, county administrator Robert F. Hagemann III is recommending only a 0.78% increase in property taxes in the budget for fiscal year 2021.
That 0.78% increase works out to an additional 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, meaning the owner of a $100,000 home would pay $744 in county property taxes.
The financial difficulties related to the pandemic have wreaked havoc on local government budgets across the country. When the state announced the shutdown of nonessential businesses in March, sales tax revenue dropped significantly across the board. At the same time, the state began cutting grants and aid delivered to local governments because of its own financial difficulties.
On top of that, local governments, especially counties, have been relied upon heavily in the fight to stop the spread of the virus, as local public health departments have taken on contact tracing, testing and monitoring responsibilities.
Mr. Hagemann said this year’s $252.7 million budget was drafted with savings and caution in mind.
Mr. Hagemann and the county budget team found that, with creative savings plans and precise cuts to certain expenses, they will not need to lay off a significant amount of county staff this year. But the county will not fill certain open positions and will not hire as many summer staff as it typically does.
Mr. Hagemann is also recommending 10 vacant positions be permanently removed from the county staffing lists, and that 14 vacant positions be left on staffing rolls, but not filled.
Mr. Hagemann said the county has made significant adjustments to spending in the 2020 fiscal year, to “pay it forward” and set the county up for a more stable 2021.
Over the summer, 68 county employees took voluntary three-month furloughs, resulting in salary savings of $350,000. A decision was also made early on in the summer to delay construction project start dates slightly, and the county hired no seasonal workers, saving an additional $330,000.
That saved money becomes fund balance, or unspent, budgeted money. Mr. Hagemann said the county has been trying to keep the unspent fund balance at about 16% of a year’s operational expenditures, so there’s enough money saved to cover unexpected costs, but not so much saved that the county is holding onto taxpayer dollars needlessly. This year, Mr. Hagemann is suggesting the county pull about $7.1 million from their fund balance, which is $600,000 more than the 2020 budget called for.
The budget number for the fund balance a year ago at this time was $6.5 million, Mr. Hagemann said.
“We have been steadily decreasing that allocation over the last several years, which is a good thing, it’s not a bad thing at all, but for the upcoming year in order to balance everything out, we are following up on another $600,000 beyond that,” he added.
The county also found other savings in staffing this year. The Civil Service Employees Association, the union that represents civil service workers in the state, and represents a majority of county employees, agreed to a contract that included no salary increases for the coming year, and non-union management and confidential employees agreed to a similar proposal. Mr. Hagemann said the county budget will still reflect a salary increase, because the 2020 budget did not include salary increases made after it was passed last year, but the salary freeze will still result in major savings for the county.
Mr. Hagemann said caution was the name of the game when drafting the proposed budget this year. New York state is projecting to cut 20% from all aid delivered to municipalities. Much of that aid is used to pay for many of the state-mandated costs the county must carry, like mandated attorney salaries and social program budgets. If the state does cut financial support for those programs, the county is required to step in and make up the gap.
“The list goes on and on in terms of departments that are going to be impacted,” Mr. Hagemann said.
He said those cuts have already come down in many areas for the current budget year, which has forced local governments across the state to dip into fund balance and other savings to cover costs this year.
Mr. Hagemann said the state has projected similar cuts for the coming three years, if not more, and so the county must budget with the assumption that those cuts will be here to stay.
Those cuts also dovetail with a drop in sales tax revenue, Mr. Hagemann said. The first quarter of 2020 showed sales tax revenue might exceed expectations, but the second quarter was significantly lower than expected.
Sales tax revenue for the third quarter of the year was slightly above expectations, but Mr. Hagemann said many of the sales driving that increase were in unstable categories, like building materials, electronic shopping and electronic power generation. He said those sales are unlikely to remain stable going forward, so the county should not anticipate regular sales tax revenue next year.
“It’s an uncertain crystal ball, and we understand that,” he said. “We’re more comfortable with budgeting for a lesser amount, and then possibly being surprised to the good in the future, as opposed to budgeting for $35 million in sales tax, or even more, and then mid-next year realizing we’ve got a gap of a million or 2 million dollars.”
The budget as it stands now is only a proposal, the county Board of Legislators must still pass it. The budget is set to be discussed during the Nov. 10 board meeting, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the Board of Legislators chambers in the Historic Courthouse building on Arsenal Street. Before the meeting commences, members of the public will be given a chance to speak to the board about the budget during a public hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.