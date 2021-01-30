THERESA — Thousands of dollars in grant money is available for residents with houses and septic systems around Moon Lake, Red Lake and the Indian River, but few people seem interested in it.
The money, totaling $72,500 as of this year, is from the New York State Septic System Replacement Fund, a program that partnered with 30 county governments across the state to provide funding to homeowners with septic systems or cesspools that could leak into important bodies of water.
Since 2018, Jefferson County homeowners with septic systems within 250 feet of Moon Lake, Red Lake and the Indian River have been eligible for the financial assistance. After applying for funding, homeowners could receive up to 50% of the project costs, up to $10,000.
But in the four years since Jefferson County received the money, only one of roughly 50 eligible homes has applied for and received a grant. Of the initial $75,000 grant, only $2,500 was used. The remaining money has been passed from fiscal year to fiscal year by the county, untouched.
Michael J. Bourcy, director of the Jefferson County Planning Department, said there was some initial interest in the program, but it seems that many homeowners had already solved the sewage problem on their own before the money was made available.
“In some cases, it was a matter of bad timing,” he said. “There were a number of proactive landowners who had already replaced their systems the year before, or six months before.”
The program doesn’t cover projects already completed.
To qualify, an eligible homeowner must apply through the county, receive approval, then proceed with the replacement project. Once they’ve completed the project, and paid their contractor, they can apply for reimbursement.
“We approve it, they do the construction,” Mr. Bourcy said. “Once that’s all done, they submit the final paperwork, and then the county submits to the state to be reimbursed for that amount.”
Mr. Bourcy said it’s also possible that property owners didn’t have the money to put up the full cost of replacing their system, or the reimbursement wasn’t enough of an incentive to convince them to spend thousands on a replacement.
With so much money left over, Mr. Bourcy said he plans to reach out to eligible homeowners again with a letter, with the hope that more people will follow through on the replacement program. He said there isn’t a deadline on when the money can be used, and it seems the county will be allowed to keep it until it’s used up.
“I thought the state was going to want the money back, maybe reallocate it to other counties, but they have not requested it back,” he said.
A spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation said they continue to monitor Jefferson County, and the 29 other counties, to ensure the money makes it to residents who need it. The spokesperson said the rate each county has spent their money varies widely, so it’s not uncommon to see a significant amount of funding still available years after it was first granted.
