The New York State Sheriffs’ Institute has launched its annual Honorary Membership drive to help send children to a summer camp on Keuka Lake. New York State Sheriff’s Institute photo.

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Sheriff Peter R. Barnett has announced that the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute’s annual Honorary Membership drive has begun across the state and that Honorary Membership invitations will be arriving in randomly selected mailboxes across the county over the next two weeks.

Sheriffs’ Institute Honorary Membership dues help to support the institute’s robust programming for youth and sheriffs’ offices which include the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, crime victim services, annual scholarship program, and education, training, and awards programs for sheriffs’ offices personnel.

