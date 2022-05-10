WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College will host a debate this afternoon between candidates for county sheriff.
Detective Perry J. Golden, Deputy Gerald W. Delosh and retired Deputy Peter R. Barnett are vying to replace Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, who is not seeking reelection.
The debate will be moderated by Dawn Bartlett, an associate professor at JCC. A question and answer session will follow the debate.
The event is open to the public.
It will take place at 4 p.m. in Room 6-002 of the Jules Center on the college’s campus at 1220 Coffeen St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.