WATERTOWN — There will be a debate among the candidates for Jefferson County Sheriff on May 10.
At 4 p.m. in the Jules Center on Jefferson Community College’s campus on Coffeen Street, former Deputy Sheriff Peter R. Barnett, Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force Detective Perry J. Golden and current Deputy Gerald W. Delosh will answer questions and discuss their plans for the county sheriff’s department.
The three men are all Republicans and will be on the primary ballot on June 28. They’re running to replace incumbent Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill, who is not running for reelection.
The public is invited to the event, and there will be an open question and answer session following the debate. The event is hosted by the JCC School of Education, Behavioral Sciences and Public Services and will be moderated by Dawn Bartlett, an associate professor of communication studies at JCC.
