WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill announced Friday that she will not seek reelection when her term expires in 2022.
Sheriff O’Neill, the first female elected sheriff in New York state, said in a prepared statement that she made the decision after”deep thoughts and long talks with my family. I’ve always known what I wanted to do — serve as a member of law enforcement,” she said. “The 28 years that I served as a State Trooper, and the last 7 as your Sheriff have not only been an honor and a privilege, but a dream come true. It is time now for me to look ahead at my new personal goals and priorities.”
Sheriff O’Neill, a LaFargeville native, was elected to the position in 2014. She followed in the footsteps of her father, Alfred P. O’Neill, who served as county sheriff from 1977 to 1985.
The sheriff is a former state trooper who rose through the ranks to become senior investigator in charge of the state police’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations Alexandria Bay unit. She retired from the state police in 2009.
“I am so very grateful to the voters who elected me, and the community who trusted me with the incredible responsibility of leading this agency,” Sheriff O’Neill said. “The residents of Jefferson County are extremely lucky to have the talented and professional men and women of the Sheriff’s Office on duty each day and night helping to make their community safe.”
She said that as she prepares to end her term, she “will continue to work hard for you.”
“The privilege of serving as your Sheriff is truly an honor,” she said.
