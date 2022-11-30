WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies will begin wearing body cameras for all interactions with the public beginning sometime in the next week, Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said.

In 2020, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed Executive Order 203 requiring police departments across the state to develop reform plans. As part of meetings and research, Sheriff O’Neill said that “pretty much” everyone in the sheriff’s office was in agreement with officers wearing body cameras.

