WATERTOWN — Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies will begin wearing body cameras for all interactions with the public beginning sometime in the next week, Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill said.
In 2020, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed Executive Order 203 requiring police departments across the state to develop reform plans. As part of meetings and research, Sheriff O’Neill said that “pretty much” everyone in the sheriff’s office was in agreement with officers wearing body cameras.
She said that it took two years to receive the cameras because of the slow pace of government.
Every deputy and detective will be assigned a body camera, but there are some situations in which detectives would not be wearing them.
The policy states that the cameras will be on for any interaction with the public, and the officer will not be allowed to turn off the body camera until the interaction is over, Sheriff O’Neill said.
The Freedom of Information Law will allow for the public to obtain body camera footage.
Training that officers were going through on Wednesday is done by Axon, the company that manufactures the cameras. The training is several hours long and shows them what the camera is capable of doing and how to care for and use it.
“We will continue to train as we go along,” Sheriff O’Neill said.
She said that “pretty much” all officers will go through the training with Axon as some people are on vacation or sick leave, but added that the training is so extensive that sergeants will be able to teach the deputies and detectives who weren’t able to attend.
Sheriff O’Neill said that having body cameras won’t affect the way deputies do their jobs.
“I think our deputies and detectives, all of our staff, are extremely professional, they’ve always been professional,” she said. “I don’t think this is going to change anything. I think maybe it’ll show clearly in black and white how professional we are and I invite people to see it for themselves.”
She said the program costs $110,000 per year and the department has a five-year contract.
“This program protects our deputies, it’s a safety feature. It helps the prosecutors, it builds trust with the public,” she said. “In my opinion, there’s no downside to these body-worn cameras. It’s great for collecting evidence.”
Some of the features included with the cameras include interactive programs with Watertown police and state troopers. When a state trooper fires a Taser, the sheriff’s office body cameras will automatically turn on; when the lights are on in the patrol car the body cameras will turn on automatically; and if an officer draws a firearm, all officers at the scene will have their cameras automatically turn on.
She said she believes there is also another setting on the camera that allows for it to automatically turn on if sound reaches a certain decibel.
“This isn’t us double-checking our staff’s activities, this is building trust and collecting evidence and being safer,” she said.
