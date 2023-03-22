EVANS MILLS — A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Routes 11 and 342 in the town of LeRay.
Deputies said a preliminary investigation revealed Deputy Jamie M. Taylor was operating his marked patrol car with lights and siren activated as he was traveling westbound on Route 342 responding to an emergency call at about 4:05 p.m.
As the deputy passed through the intersection of Route 11, his vehicle was struck in the passenger side by a 2011 Ford Edge traveling southbound on Route 11 and operated by Jakeline Garcia, 20, Calcium, whom deputies said appeared to not yield the right of way to the patrol car.
Miss Garcia declined medical treatment at the scene. Deputy Taylor was conscious and alert at the scene, according to deputies, and was taken to Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, for evaluation.
Deputies said the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by Black River and Evans Mills ambulances, the Calcium Volunteer Fire Department and state police.
