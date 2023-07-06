WATERTOWN — With staffing down for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Peter R. Barnett is hoping that the upcoming civil service test will result in some of the open positions being filled.
Barnett said that years ago the civil service test for the corrections department or for a deputy sheriff would draw a couple hundred people. Now, he says the department is struggling to get 25-30 people to take the test.
The sheriff said the department offers “a great benefit package.”
“We just don’t know where the mindset is not to want to pursue that anymore,” he said. “Down the road, these young people, I hope they don’t have the regrets because when you get into your 40s and 50s, you start thinking about retirement, and by that time it’s too late because you’re not going to be able to get into a career (and get) the benefits at that age.”
Barnett says he believes, in general, numbers are down partially because of media and social media.
“We’re not perfect, nobody ever said we’re perfect, but it just seems like everybody waits for a mistake to be made in law enforcement so that they can crucify us,” he said.
He added that people need law enforcement for their protection, and help.
“It is a profession that is not going away, but we’re taking a hit and it’s affecting some of these young people,” Barnett said. “They’re seeing the downside from all the social media and the bad press that law enforcement has gotten.”
Barnett said it’s been years since they’ve broken even in both the corrections department and with sheriff’s deputies.
A corrections civil service exam was held June 24 and the sheriff says between 25-30 people took the test. Results are expected back in the fall. There are currently nine open positions in corrections.
“The chances of getting qualified candidates with that amount of people that took the test is very challenging, I’m not sure we’re even going to be able to hire two or three once all the process gets through, the physicals, the psychologicals and the background checks,” he said.
In order to be hired as a sheriff’s deputy, a person must be physically and mentally fit, be 21 years of age or older at time of appointment, and have a high school diploma.
“It’s always great to have someone that has a two-, four-year or even a master’s degree, but the prerequisite is still only a high school diploma,” he said. “For that prerequisite, I don’t know too many places around that you can make in your first two or three years with overtime, you can make some great money, have a full package for retirement, paid vacations, paid sick leave, all just because of a high school diploma.”
Candidates must be at least 19 years of age on or before the date of the examination in order to take the test. Eligibility for appointment begins when a candidate reaches age 20.
However, candidates who are 35 on or before the date of the written exam, are not qualified, which the sheriff believes should be changed.
“I think it’s time to eliminate the age limit,” he said. “With this lull in recruitment, I think it’s important that maybe we look at eliminating the age (limit). I would love to have a more mature, wiser individual to be hired because of the scope of the work.”
The age limit is determined by the state.
Currently, there are three open positions for deputy sheriffs. Barnett is expecting some turnover in the next year with retirements. Three people are eligible for retirement next year.
After the test is taken and interviews happen, the candidate must take an agility test, a physical, and a psychological test, while the candidate’s background is being investigated by the office’s detective unit.
The background checks involve talking with neighbors, former teachers, former employers, and a social media check.
“If you want to come to work here in Jefferson County, you’re going to have a thorough background check done,” Barnett said.
The deputy sheriff exam isn’t until Sept. 9 but the application deadline is July 14.
“I’m very proud to be able to hire qualified people for this job, I feel that that’s an honor to be able to give somebody a career,” he said.
