Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car in Black River on Sept. 2, 2021. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — With staffing down for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Peter R. Barnett is hoping that the upcoming civil service test will result in some of the open positions being filled.

Barnett said that years ago the civil service test for the corrections department or for a deputy sheriff would draw a couple hundred people. Now, he says the department is struggling to get 25-30 people to take the test.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.