Jefferson County sheriff’s office investigating early morning Pamelia crash
- PAMELIA — One person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after a car accident on Route 37. According to the Jefferson County sheriff’s office, an accident was reported on State Route 37 in the town of Pamelia at about 2:48 a.m.. When deputies arrived, they found a 2007 BMW sedan had been traveling north on the highway when it struck part of a CSX railroad overpass. The sedan overturned, coming to a rest on the north side of the highway. One person, who deputies did not name, was injured in the crash and taken for treatment, but deputies did not specify where the person was taken. Police said more information will be released, and the investigation into the accident is ongoing.
