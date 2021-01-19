WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory Tuesday morning in anticipation of lake effect snow.
The advisory began at 11 a.m. as the lake effect snow warning continues in Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.
Wind gusts along the eastern shore of Lake Ontario are expected to be as high as 35 mph.
Drivers are asked to prepare for potential difficulties on the road.
