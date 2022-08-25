Man sought after allegedly fleeing deputies

Jefferson County Sheriff’Äôs Department patrol car seen in Black River on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

CHAMPION — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a white male after responding to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the town of Champion.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and as a result of the complaint, sheriff deputies went to a home on Cole Road where they said they attempted to make an arrest on a warrant for a violation of probation.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.