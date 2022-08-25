CHAMPION — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a white male after responding to a suspicious activity complaint on Sayre Road in the town of Champion.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the complaint shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday and as a result of the complaint, sheriff deputies went to a home on Cole Road where they said they attempted to make an arrest on a warrant for a violation of probation.
During the arrest, the suspect allegedly fled from the home through a bedroom window and took off on foot.
The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect is a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and blue jeans.
The suspect was not armed, is not known to be dangerous, and is not deemed to be a threat to the public, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office is encouraging residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity or sightings as the suspect was reportedly still at large as of Thursday night.
They say that his identity is known to law enforcement officials but is not being released at this time.
