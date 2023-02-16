WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday conducted what Sheriff Peter R. Barnett called the largest full-scale search of the correctional facility in the history of the office.
Regular staff were assigned in addition to 36 law enforcement members and six K-9 teams that participated.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and the Watertown Police Department.
They searched for illegal contraband and dangerous instruments. The search was initiated due to concern by the sheriff for the safety of officers, civilian staff and incarcerated people.
Sheriff Barnett said they only found “minor infractions,” and nothing that will be brought to the Jefferson County district attorney. He said he does not see any arrests coming at this time.
The sheriff said he wanted to do the search “out of mere concern for safety of my correctional staff and the civilians that go to work there every day as well as the incarcerated population, I want to keep everyone safe.”
He also said that since he is the new sheriff, elected in November, he wanted to get familiar with the facility, and make sure that what is in the facility will not be a danger to anyone.
“It might not be the last time that this facility is shaken down, and turned upside down,” he said.
Sheriff Barnett said the outcome of the search shows the “fine work” that the correctional staff does.
