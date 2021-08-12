WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying a person who is believed to have allegedly used stolen credit cards to make purchases at Target and Best Buy.
The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who allegedly made the purchases, which were made on July 23 at about noon.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 315-788-1441.
