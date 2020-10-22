ADAMS CENTER — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a suspicious fire over the weekend in which a hunting stand was burned to the ground on opening day of muzzleloader season.
Detective Ben Timerman said Wednesday that the investigation into the burning of a tree stand Saturday morning on a farm near the corner of County Routes 63 and 66 is still ongoing.
It was about 5:30 a.m. when Leonard A. Rubyor walked from the road in the dark, through a field and to his 16-foot tree stand that holds a square, eight-foot insulated and enclosed box on top. His friend who owns the land has let him hunt there for roughly 20 years.
He noticed a glow on his way out and found the box on top had been burned to the ground. He said a surveillance camera he placed inside the blind — because someone had broken into it just two days before, he said — was missing as well.
He’s certain the blind was burned down intentionally, and most indications substantiate that — like how oil was poured on the blind just days before — but he knows it’s not only difficult to make that determination, but to find who might have done it.
He’s not only missing out on hunting. Mr. Rubyor said he had at least $700 invested into the blind, and he said it’ll cost him at least $600 to build another one.
Mr. Timerman said anyone with information regarding the tree stand burning is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 315-788-1441.
