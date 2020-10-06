WATERTOWN — Nearly 10 years of contentious litigation between Jefferson County and developer P.J. Simao over a land-swap deal at the entrance to the county’s Corporate Park has been resolved amicably.
County Legislature Chairman Scott A. Gray announced Tuesday night that the litigation “has been finally and fully settled,” ending a dispute that had its origins in 2007 and became the subject of a lawsuit in January 2011.
“This was 10 years in the making and we’re certainly happy to have this behind us,” Mr. Gray said.
The matter has been resolved with the county agreeing to purchase a .20-acre parcel of Mr. Simao’s property on the west side of County Route 196, the corporate park’s entry road also known as Fisher Road, for $126,000, according to a prepared statement from Mr. Gray, who declined additional comment.
The matter was slated to go to trial in April, with Mr. Gray’s statement indicating that the agreement “not only eliminated further legal costs associated with the trial, but also the risk of a verdict imposed by a jury,” as well as any additional costs that may have been incurred by the parties if the verdict was appealed.
“I’m happy to have come to a mutually beneficial resolution of this matter that was long overdue,” Mr. Simao said Tuesday night.
The dispute centered on the county’s efforts to align its corporate park entrance with Salmon Run Mall Road, a project completed in 2014. The entrance previously was a few hundred feet east of the current one and was not aligned with a traffic light at Salmon Run Mall Road, making it difficult for traffic to exit the park and creating traffic tie-ups at the since-relocated Griff’s convenience store, the site of which was owned by Mr. Simao’s company, Onondaga Development LLC.
The deal reached in 2007 called for the county to pay a $200,000 deposit to Mr. Simao to demolish the former Griff’s store and the former SMX Transport Inc. building, the site of which Mr. Simao also owns; remove three underground petroleum bulk storage tanks; and remediate any soil contamination discovered. At closing, the county would pay the remaining purchase price of $445,000, obtain title to the 3-acre Griff’s site and a portion of the SMX parcel and transfer title to parcels on the east and west sides of the planned road to Onondaga Development. Mr. Simao claimed the county missed a deadline to close on the deal and the storage tanks remained in place.
The county sued in January 2011, asking a judge to either order Mr. Simao to perform the cleanup work or rescind the sale agreement. A judge granted the county permission to remove the tanks and the county sought to be reimbursed for the work through its suit. The county subsequently transferred all titles to Mr. Simao and constructed County Route 196 across the parcel it acquired from him. Mr. Simao now owns parcels immediately to the east and west of the new road with frontage on Route 12F.
A problem was identified once the new entrance road was constructed. The road’s shoulders were not at grade with Mr. Simao’s properties, leaving a steep slope as the only way to access the property to the west of County Route 196. The parcel that the county will acquire from Mr. Simao’s Onondaga Development will include the sloped area.
