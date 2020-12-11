WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County SPCA announced Friday evening that it is closing its main shelter on Water Street for two weeks coming after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The shelter is set to undergo a deep cleaning after the staffer tested positive, and the rest of the employees are now under quarantine since the possible exposure, a news release from the shelter stated. All adoptions and surgeries are now on hold for the two weeks and will be rescheduled.
“Many of our cats and small animals have been transported to our Petco location in Watertown, which will remain open,” the release states. “We are currently seeking emergency foster parents for several dogs. To become a foster please email: Adoptions.jcspca@gmail.com or call 603-252-8576.”
