WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County SPCA has a new executive director, the organization announced Monday morning.
Its Board of Trustees appointed Jordan W. Rodriguez to the position that’s been vacant since May.
Ms. Rodriguez moved from her role as director of development, which she held since Aug. 3, into the executive director position last Wednesday.
“The shelter needed a change leader with strategic vision, strong communication, development skills, nonprofit experience and drive,” Board President Joanne Thornton said, speaking on behalf of the board. “Ms. Rodriguez possess all those capabilities. The trustees are extremely excited and feel truly fortunate to have her as the executive director.
“Having Ms. Rodriguez at the helm could not have come at a better time as the pandemic has severely impacted the shelter’s resources,” she added.
Ms. Rodriguez said she’s “incredibly grateful” for the opportunity to the lead the organization — one she said is vital to the north country community.
“The shelter staff, volunteers and board have handled the pandemic related business changes with true grit and dedication to the mission, and they will continue to be our greatest strength as we move forward into 2021,” she said. “We are determined to find a creative and strategic path that will guide us through the difficulties animal shelters across the country are facing. Our animal friends need us to rise above, and with continued support from our community, we will do just that.”
Ms. Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Arts from St. Lawrence University, Canton.
She was previously executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society from 2016 to 2019, prior to joining the SPCA. She has also worked for the Thousand Islands Bridge Authority and Boldt Castle as a manager and curator, and as a legislative aide for the state Assembly. Ms. Rodriguez has served on the board of the American Association of University Women for Jefferson County, and completed the Jefferson Leadership Institute program in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.