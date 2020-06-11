WATERTOWN — The Jefferson County SPCA will be welcoming Lindsay Hess as shelter general manager beginning Saturday, June 20.
Mrs. Hess will be overseeing all shelter/rescue operations and administrative duties.
Mrs. Hess’ most recent professional experience is at Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue, Inc., For Paws Veterinary Clinic and Animal Hospital of Colorado Springs, all located in Colorado, according to a release from the SPCA. She is currently serving as vice president & veterinary director of the Rocky Mountain Great Dane Rescue, Inc.
Mrs. Hess is originally from St. Lawrence County and is a graduate of Lisbon High School. Mrs. Hess has made Watertown her home since returning to the area in 2016.
“We are excited to partner with her to see more growth for the SPCA as we help the community care for our animal friends,” the release stated.
