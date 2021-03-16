Jefferson County survey results released

WATERTOWN — The Center for Community Studies at Jefferson Community College has released the findings of its 21st annual Jefferson County Survey of the Community — done so virtually Tuesday evening during a virtual meeting of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the survey, which is usually conducted each April, was pushed to October of last year. A total of 587 adult resident interviews were conducted, and according to the center, the result of this sampling is an approximate margin of error of plus or minus 4.4%, after weighting sample survey results toward Jefferson County population characteristics.
The survey is an annual inventory of the attitudes and opinions of a sample of adult Jefferson County residents, with the primary goal being to collect data regarding quality-of-life issues of importance to local citizens.
“Really, there are four groups that can see the benefits of these types of research — from students to the faculty, the college and obviously the community, being provided with some of this information that they can use as they see fit,” researcher and statistics professor Lawrence Danforth of JCC’s Center for Community Studies said Tuesday. “The fact that freshmen and sophomore-level college students get the opportunity to participate in actual research, collecting and analyzing real data is a rare occurrence.
“So that’s one definite benefit,” he added.
According to some of the 21st survey results pertaining to resident opinions, 77% of participants agree that systemic racism and social injustice are major problems in the country that need to be addressed; 75% agree that it’s OK for adults to be romantically involved with other adults of the same sex; and 67% of participants agree that health care is a societal responsibility and government should ensure that good health care is available to all people.
In April 2020, Jefferson County residents were surveyed as part of a locally sponsored public health study. Six months later, some items were revisited in this new survey.
The most notable change in the follow-up research, according to the results, is that satisfaction levels with response to the pandemic for each of the following three levels of government have decreased during the first six months of the pandemic: the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decreased from 67% to 64%; former President Donald J. Trump and the U.S. government decreased from 54% to 43%; and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and the state Department of Health decreased from 66% to 52%.
On the other hand, satisfaction levels for the local Jefferson County Public Health Service increased from 63% to 70%.
Mr. Danforth said that when looking at the numbers from April 2019 to October 2020, the positive ratings for available jobs is the highest it’s ever been.
“Even though we’re kind of still trying to recover from COVID-19, the excellent and good rating for availability of jobs was the highest we’ve seen in 21 years surveying,” he added, “and the poor rating of available jobs is the lowest that we’ve ever seen.”
Currently, 66% of residents indicate that their personal financial situation has remained the same in the past year, 13% indicate that it’s improved and 20% indicate this situation has gotten worse.
The survey also indicates that Jefferson County adult residents strongly support both the sale of marijuana, 59%, and the potential for allowing farmers to grow and profit from this new industry in the county.
When asked about internet access, almost everyone said they had access to the internet, with less than 1% of people surveyed saying they don’t have it at home. About 30% of people reported they were working remotely from home using the internet, and about a quarter of people reported that at least someone in the household was learning remotely from home.
The sponsors of this annual survey include the Northern New York Community Foundation and the Development Authority of the North Country — all of which provide financial support to assist in the funding of these projects.
Mr. Danforth said of the methods of data collection that they had to utilize a remote call center where students were making phone calls using Google Voice numbers, as opposed to being in a physical call center, to practice social distancing.
“Instead of calling from a single location, we were calling virtually from 40 different locations,” he said.
The rest of the responses were obtained from an online survey format.
The entire final report of study findings, including the analysis and summary of the results and the complete survey instrument, will be available March 19 on the Center for Community Studies section of the Jefferson Community College website — www.sunyjefferson.edu/community/community-studies.
