The state could receive up to $200 million in a historic settlement, if approved, that would require the Sackler family to pay $4.5 billion an…
WATERTOWN — An agreement was announced Thursday in the case of Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the opioid painkiller OcyContin, that would allow for a settlement of more than $4.5 billion for thousands of local governments.
Jefferson County is one such local government — since March 2019 the county has been party to a suit involving more than 3,000 cities, counties, tribes and states from across the United States. The municipalities are suing Purdue and its owners, namely the Sackler family, holding them responsible for the more than 500,000 Americans who have died of prescription or illegal opioid overdose.
The agreement announced Thursday is the result of a number of states, including New York, opposing the bankruptcy reorganization plan for Purdue Pharma — in exchange for the states dropping their opposition to the reorganization plan, the Sacklers will contribute an additional $50 million of their family wealth to the settlement, on top of the more than $4 billion they have already committed to that is to be paid over nine years.
Purdue will also release about 33 million documents pertaining to the company’s operations as they sold and marketed opioid medications over the last 20 years, and once it finishes bankruptcy reorganizations, the company will commit another $500 million to the settlement agreement as well.
The complete agreement, which Thursday’s announcement amended, calls for the radical restructuring of Purdue Pharma. If accepted in federal bankruptcy court, the Sackler family will relinquish control of the pharmaceutical giant and it will be transformed into a company run by independent managers selected by the governments that sued it, where all revenue is directed toward repairing the effects of the opioid epidemic. That money will be paid to individuals impacted by opioid abuse — families of overdose victims or guardians of children born with opioid dependency and to hospitals and insurance companies.
The largest portion of the money from the company will be used to pay state and local governments for the skyrocketing costs of addressing the epidemic through their public and mental health departments.
At least $175 million from the Sackler family would be put into charitable trust overseen by trustees appointed by a national opioid abatement group, to be used to address the opioid epidemic directly.
Jefferson County, along with thousands of other entities, has until July 14 to vote on whether to accept the reorganization plan — if 75% of the entities vote to approve the plan, it will be put into action, and payments will begin flowing.
According to County Attorney David J. Paulsen, Jefferson County has been represented by Cicala law firm in this matter, and on Thursday, the firm advised the county to move to vote in favor of the settlement.
The Jefferson County Board of Legislators had to vote on whether to cast the county’s vote as a plaintiff in favor of the settlement, but because of timing issues, the full board was not made aware of the details of the settlement during their regular meeting Tuesday.
Despite some concerns from county legislators about voting on an issue they were not aware of the details on, the board ultimately passed a resolution Tuesday empowering the Cicala law firm to cast the county’s vote whichever way it advises.
“I won’t re-litigate my opposition to this lawsuit,” said legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, at Tuesday’s board meeting. “But if we are going to participate in this lawsuit, we may as well empower our attorney to do a good job.”
The resolution passed unanimously, and as Cicala law firm is advising the county to vote in favor of the settlement, that will be Jefferson County’s position in the July 14 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.