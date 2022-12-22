WATERTOWN — Jefferson County is under a blizzard warning from Friday afternoon until mid-afternoon on Christmas.
The National Weather Service says a total of 3 to 4 feet of snow could fall between 1 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Windy with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain likely. Low around 35F. Winds ESE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 5:00 pm
WATERTOWN — Jefferson County is under a blizzard warning from Friday afternoon until mid-afternoon on Christmas.
The National Weather Service says a total of 3 to 4 feet of snow could fall between 1 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The heavy snow will be accompanied by winds gusting as high as 60 mph Friday night, which also resulted in a high wind warning being issued between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Friday. During that period, predicted southeast winds of between 30 mph and 40 mph prompted the warning, with gusts up 65 mph, with the strongest winds across the Tug Hill.
Lewis County is under a winter storm warning from 1 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday, with strong winds and heavy snow. Snowfall totals are expected to be between 1 and 3 feet, with localized blizzard conditions possible.
The Weather Service says the winds will blow down trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.
Lake-effect snow is expected to continue Christmas Day around and just south of Watertown, according to the Weather Service, but winds will diminish to below blizzard conditions.
There is also a winter storm watch in St. Lawrence County from Friday afternoon until Saturday evening. The Weather Service says total snow accumulations of 4 inches to a foot are expected, with higher amounts possible locally.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.