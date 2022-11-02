Jefferson County budget calls for property tax cut, spending bump

The Jefferson County Court Complex on Arsenal Street in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has unveiled its preliminary spending plan for 2023, and it calls for a significant, one-time bump in spending, but also a significant cut to property tax rates.

The preliminary budget calls for $293,960,826 in spending in 2023, which the county will receive from tax revenue and federal and state grants. That’s up nearly $27 million from the $267 million budgeted for this year.

