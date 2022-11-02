WATERTOWN — Jefferson County has unveiled its preliminary spending plan for 2023, and it calls for a significant, one-time bump in spending, but also a significant cut to property tax rates.
The preliminary budget calls for $293,960,826 in spending in 2023, which the county will receive from tax revenue and federal and state grants. That’s up nearly $27 million from the $267 million budgeted for this year.
The proposed property tax rate is $7.11 per $1,000 of assessed value, meaning that a homeowner in an average, $100,000 home will pay $711 in county taxes this year, $30 less than 2022.
In his letter to legislators accompanying the budget, Jefferson County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III said that the county tax base has increased by about $700 million in total taxable value, and there is now $7.9 million in taxable land value available in Jefferson County, yielding about $2.2 million in property tax revenue for the county.
Mr. Hagemann said Jefferson County is uniquely positioned to budget for one-time expenditures that can set the county up for future success this year, because of a combination of factors that have impacted budget plans since 2020.
He said the county has long planned in a fiscally conservative fashion, trying to keep the size of Jefferson County as an organization small and efficient while fulfilling all its duties.
“With that foundation comes the craziness of the COVID years, where program expenditures were purposely reduced in anticipation of less revenues being generated from our major funding sources,” Mr. Hagemann wrote. “In reality, those revenues actually grew!”
The county typically relies on a mix of federal and state funding streams, like grants and program cost reimbursements, alongside sales tax and property tax revenue to fund most operations.
As those revenue streams grew, the county’s fund balances, or money left unspent after all obligations are fulfilled, grew steadily as well. The county has about $54 million in fund balance available this year, more than ever before. Fund balance is typically rolled over from one year to the next, and some of it is often used to cover costs before going to tax rate increases, which are the only revenue stream the county has direct control over. Mr. Hagemann wrote that this year, fund balance monies will cover a significant part of the county’s costs this year, to the tune of $6.6 million, all to be spent on one-time projects and capital investments. The county will also pull about $4 million fund balance for a “rainy day fund,” as they regularly do in the annual budget.
As for spending, Jefferson County has seen increases much like the rest of the economy, accounting for a $17.9 million increase in general fund expenditures, which account for a majority of the county’s operations.
The inflation of costs of goods and services, additional program funding burdens instituted by the state of New York, scheduled salary increases that were held off for the pandemic, all contributed to that increase in costs.
The county is only looking to add six positions, out of 21 requested, with four of those positions seeing their salaries partially covered by New York state.
The new jobs called for in the 2023 budget would add a paralegal in the district attorney’s office, 75% paid for by a grant, an appraisal technician in the Real Property Tax Service Department, a senior handicap child services specialist in the Department of Community Services, as well as two management positions in the Public Health Service and an assistant airport manager for Watertown International Airport, whose salary will be paid out of the operating expenses of the self-supporting airport.
As for the one-time expenses that are being paid for by the $6.6 million in extra fund balance being spent this year, the applications are varied. $871,000 will be spent to reconstruct County Route 123 and resurface County Route 178.
$2 million will be set aside to cover the reimbursement costs for when property liens are levied on dilapidated properties that local towns and villages are unable to tear down themselves, and another $2 million will be set aside to cover the local match on capital improvement projects at the Watertown International Airport, which are typically paid for by grants that require Jefferson County pay a small percentage of the project funding.
The county clerk’s office will be upgrading its record-keeping software, for $180,000. A management salary survey, to ensure that the county is offering a competitive wage to keep qualified staff onboard, will be undertaken for $75,000. The last time such a survey was done was over 35 years ago.
Election equipment, such as booths and printers, will be purchased for $57,000, and the sheriff’s office will see $80,000 for jail equipment replacements and installation of a storage shed on the gun range.
The computer systems at the Department of Social Services, provided by New York state many years ago, will be replaced with 30 new computers for $25,000. A connecting vestibule will be built between the county office building on Arsenal Street and the neighboring Historic Court House, connecting the buildings that house most of the county’s departments, and paving will be done at the parking lot out back for about $268,000.
The preliminary budget will be discussed by legislators for a few weeks, and amendments can be made up until the final moment of passage. The budget is scheduled to come up during the Nov. 15 full board meeting, which is being held in the middle of the month to accommodate the budget process and allow the Finance and Rules Committee to meet again before the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.