WATERTOWN — Jefferson County residents will be receiving their tax bills soon, and county officials are warning residents the bills will look a little different this year.
This year, the county is contracting with Applied Business Services, a company in Batavia, to print and mail all its tax bills. ABS handled Jefferson County school tax bills earlier this year, which saved the county over $10,000, not including staff hours saved and equipment maintenance savings.
County officials are warning residents to keep an eye out for their bill, so they do not mistake the mailings for spam and throw them out.
