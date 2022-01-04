WATERTOWN — The handover is complete, and William W. Johnson is now the chair of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators.
During the board’s organizational meeting Tuesday, Mr. Johnson was officially elected as the leader of the 15-member legislative body, charged with running county meetings, organizing legislation and managing the county’s state of emergency.
Mr. Johnson was nominated by Legislator Michael Montigelli, R-Black River, who said Mr. Johnson has proven to be an effective leader and an “even-keeled kind of guy.” Legislator James A. Nabywaniec, R-Calcium, seconded the motion, saying Mr. Johnson is a consensus-builder and a good communicator.
Mr. Johnson was elected by a unanimous vote. In his short acceptance speech, he thanked the board for selecting him and said he is ready to face the challenges and the triumphs of a term as the county’s leader.
“We have challenges to face as this pandemic continues to tax our health care systems, our schools and our economy,” he said. “However, I am confident that the focus of the board will remain on providing for the needs of the people in Jefferson County. Our commitment to this task will remain steadfast until this virus recedes.”
Mr. Johnson said it’s not all bad news, with the county poised to make investments of federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act into its various operations and a list of community agencies and endeavors.
“I am encouraged by the positive direction in which we are moving, and proud to be part of the leadership that will continue Jefferson County on this path,” he said.
With that, Mr. Johnson took his position as chairman, and officiated the election of his vice chairman, Legislator Patrick R. Jareo, R-Adams.
Mr. Johnson also took a moment during Tuesday’s meeting to remark on the work of the previous chair, Legislator Scott A. Gray, R-Watertown, who served as chair for six years.
“I’d like to take a moment to thank Scott for his leadership, steadfast dedication and service to this board and the greater Jefferson County,” Mr. Johnson said.
He lauded Mr. Gray’s work on the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, handling the state’s criminal justice reforms, and his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As I reflect on Scott’s accomplishments and service to Jefferson County, I look forward to the new challenges I face,” Mr. Johnson said. “I hope to serve in a positive, dedicated and steadfast manner reflective of what I’ve learned from Scott.”
Mr. Johnson’s first meeting as chair was an eventful one, with a large number of Jefferson County residents stepping up to speak during the agenda’s public comment period, the most in recent memory. Every speaker promoted a falsehood about COVID-19, masks and vaccines, in some instances drawing comparisons between New York state’s pandemic response and the actions taken by Nazi Germany.
A large portion of the public attendees at Tuesday’s meeting, and a few legislators, did not wear masks despite a warning from County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann III.
Also Tuesday, the board officially distributed some of the $10.4 million it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, including $100,000 for the Volunteer Transportation Center, $1 million to the Northern New York Community Foundation to be spent among local nonprofits, and $4.5 million to the county’s Industrial Development Agency.
