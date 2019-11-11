WATERTOWN — Jefferson County will pay for Republican election commissioner Jude R. Seymour’s legal bills associated with which mayoral candidates were on the November ballot.
But it won’t be the $8,912.50 bill that Mr. Seymour submitted for his legal arguments involving whether mayoral candidates Cody J. Horbacz and Allison I. Crossman would be allowed on last week’s ballot.
Jefferson County Chairman Scott A. Gray said Friday that they’re negotiating a smaller amount than what Mr. Seymour submitted.
Mr. Gray acknowledged that the county will pay the bill, but it’s “going to be greatly reduced.”
When contacted, Mr. Seymour said he had not seen the agreement, so he declined to comment. Mr. Seymour said he would not negotiate in the media.
County Democratic commissioner Babette M. Hall and Mr. Seymour disagreed on how many candidates should be on the ballot after Councilman Horbacz and Ms. Crossman finished in a second-place tie in the June 25 primary.
The matter went to court, and Mr. Seymour retained an attorney because the two election commissioners disagreed on which candidates should be on the ballot. County Attorney David J. Paulsen represented Ms. Hall.
On Nov. 5, former Councilman Jeffrey M. Smith won the election in the three-way race.
Initially, county officials determined that the county would not pay for Mr. Seymour’s attorney, Joe Burns, Williamsville, for the case heard this summer in state supreme court.
Mr. Gray said the lawsuit over the ballot and the candidates could have been avoided, saying that Mr. Seymour should have “taken some advice” but didn’t.
Mr. Gray has contended that the county runs elections and doesn’t decide them and Mr. Seymour was the only one who opposed all three candidates be on the ballot.
“Lessons were learned,” Mr. Gray said.
Mr. Seymour said he had no reaction to Mr. Gray’s comments.
