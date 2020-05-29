The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The warning remains in effect until 4:30 p.m. Friday.
According to the weather service, at about 3:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Barnes Corners, roughly 12 miles southeast of Watertown. It was moving northeast at 50 mph.
Towns and villages that will be impacted include Carthage, West Carthage, Adams, Herrings, Barnes Corners, Adams Center, Denmark, New Bremen, Rodman and Copenhagen.
Sixty mph wind gusts are expected as well as quarter-size hail.
The impact could include minor damage to vehicles. Also expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, the weather service stated.
“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” the weather service stated. “Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.”
Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, the weather service stated, and may lead to flash flooding. People are being advised not to drive their vehicles through flooded roadways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.