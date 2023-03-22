Jody Mono to be feted as Carthage Citizen of the Year

CARTHAGE – Dorothy W. Clark, Joyce Miller, Darlene A. Jensen and now Jody C. Mono — what do these women have in common? They have all dedicated their time, energy and talents to serve the community through the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and all were honored as Citizens of the Year.
Mrs. Mono, nominated by Decima Chiasson, Linda Tanner and Susan K. Coughlin, has been named the 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year by the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.
The award is made on the basis of “citizenship” or “contribution in the civic or social welfare activity.” Entries are judged on five key areas — citizenship, achievement, leadership, dedication and motivation.
The nominators who volunteer at the food pantry on Wednesday evening heard nominations were being sought for Citizen of the Year and knew they needed to nominate their fellow volunteer who “goes above and beyond” in all of her efforts to help the community.
Mrs. Coughlin’s mother and Mrs. Tanner’s grandmother, Dorothy W. Clark oversaw the VEM Food Pantry in the 1980s.
“We believe in it with all our hearts,” said Mrs. Coughlin of working at the food pantry
“It is her legacy,” said Mrs. Tanner of grandmother. “We see the work that working people like Jody do. Jody is a wonderful woman. She helps everyone — kids, teenagers, adults and older adults. She gives up her weekends to shop for programs. And never ever does she think she is deserving of any praise.”
Mrs. Mono said she was “totally shocked” when her fellow volunteers told her or receiving the honor.
“I have an awesome team,” said the honoree. “I work with the best people around. It is amazing to be honored among all those people.”
According to the nomination, the food pantry served 3,711 people in 2022.
Besides working in several capacities with the food pantry, Mrs. Mono has been president of VEM through which she has also spearheaded the Salvation Army efforts in the greater Carthage area, helped with Religious Release and the CROP Walk and established an Angel Tree at the area nursing homes.
She organized the Easter party, Trunk or Treat, a children’s shopping day at Christmas time.
“She ran the Angel tree program filling 243 Angels, ran the Thanksgiving dinner program, ran the Christmas meal program serving 246 families, organized the Nursing Home Christmas, schedules the Nursing Home Sunday church service and worship nights, volunteers with the Stone Soup program, and does fundraising for VEM. In addition to being a volunteer for VEM she runs the Carthage Salvation Army hub and volunteers through her church,” states the nomination.
According to a selection committee member there were a total of six nominations this year. The spokesperson said all were suitable candidates and encourages the nominators to resubmit the nomination in the future.
“Her overall reach to multiple community facets was overwhelming impressive,” said the committee member as to why Mrs. Mono was selected over the other nominees.
The nomination also states that through Mrs. Mono’s efforts the Carthage food pantry has become a model for others.
“The Carthage Food Pantry scored an above average rating on the NYS state inspection by the Central NY Food Bank. The rating was so high that the inspector requested to use this facility for other Food Pantries and requested that Jody mentor other Food Pantries to help them raise up to our standards,” the nomination states.
Mrs. Mono of Natural Bridge, is an account clerk for Tim Wewer EA, ABA of Evans Mills. She and her husband of 34 years, Gale, have four children Joshua and Ray Mono Wong who live in New Britain Conn., Jeremiah and Debby Mono of Plaistow, N.H., Echo and Jesse Cole and Jolene and Matthew Pate of Carthage and eight grandchildren.
The nomination points out that besides working full time she volunteers more than 20 hours a week despite her and her husbands medical situations she continues to do her volunteer duties.
“She makes sure that this facility has so much available for the people in this area,” said the nominators. “She arranged for deliveries for the people who are unable to drive. When making purchases for the different programs she watches for sales to make sure the non-profit funds are used to the most efficient way possible. She did a substantial amount of shopping for the Nursing Home Christmas on Black Friday just to make sure that she was able to get it at a reduced price. She brings in other organizations (like the Office of the Aging) to provide training or benefits for people in the community.”
Mrs. Mono is also credited with the creation of an Emergency Assistance program which allows the food pantry to provide gas cards to cancer victims making repeated trips for cancer treatment, or any other medical conditions. The program also allows VEM to assist with emergency financial needs when the person is not able to obtain assistance from other resources such as rent, clothing, utility bills, or vehicle repairs.
“Jody is always thinking outside the box and always willing to go above and beyond for anyone in need,” states the nominator. “She is truly a team player and very community focused. Jody’s commitment to this community and organization makes it difficult to write the application because she does so much without taking credit that I am sure there are more things that I am not even aware of. Throughout it all she always maintains an uplifting attitude and brings joy to those around her.”
The dinner to honor Mrs. Mono will be on April 26 at the Elks Lodge, 511 Fulton St., with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6. Traditional turkey dinner with choice of broiled fish if preordered. The cost of the dinner is $20 tax and tip included. All reservations and payments need to be made through the chamber office. Call 315-493-3590 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.