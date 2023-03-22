Jody Mono to be feted as Carthage Citizen of the Year

Mono

CARTHAGE – Dorothy W. Clark, Joyce Miller, Darlene A. Jensen and now Jody C. Mono — what do these women have in common? They have all dedicated their time, energy and talents to serve the community through the Village Ecumenical Ministries Food Pantry and all were honored as Citizens of the Year.

Mrs. Mono, nominated by Decima Chiasson, Linda Tanner and Susan K. Coughlin, has been named the 2022 Carthage Citizen of the Year by the Carthage Elks Lodge 1762 and Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.