WATERTOWN — Joshua R. Jones, the 27-year-old victim of an alleged arson on Winslow Street on Feb. 28, has died.
Watertown city police confirmed they were informed of the death on Sunday afternoon, but had no further details.
Mr. Jones had been a patient at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, after suffering severe burns to 80% of his body. Watertown city police allege that Mr. Jones’ roommate and longtime friend Khane O. Jones, 27, lit Joshua on fire on the morning of Feb. 28. In court documents, city police detectives said Khane Jones admitted to dousing the late Mr. Jones in gasoline as he slept on a couch, then lighting him on fire and leaving the home.
The resulting fire destroyed the Winslow Street apartment home, and sent Joshua’s mother and uncle, Tina M. and John M. Guildoo, to the hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.
Since he was arrested on Feb. 28, Khane Jones has been in custody at the Jefferson County jail, where he remained as of Sunday. He awaits trial on the charges.
