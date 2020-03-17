WATERTOWN — The former principal of Jreck Subs is asking a federal judge to vacate his 12½-year prison sentence, claiming ineffective assistance of counsel led to his receiving a sentence twice as long as he should have received.
Christopher M. Swartz, 49, is serving his sentence at a federal prison in Otisville, Orange County, after pleading guilty in September 2016 to wire fraud and tax evasion counts. He was sentenced in July 2017 to the prison term and ordered, at that time, to pay $25.7 million in restitution.
In a motion filed last week in U.S. District Court, Syracuse, Mr. Swartz contends that his attorney’s representation at sentencing was “deficient” and “rather clearly fell below the objective reasonableness” that would have protected his constitutional rights and prevented his receiving a lengthier sentence than otherwise would have been pronounced.
Mr. Swartz maintains, among other things, that prosecutors submitted 1,100 pages of documents that had bearing on his sentence the night before sentencing and prosecutors offered to adjourn sentencing so the materials, which Mr. Swartz termed an “11th hour document dump,” could be reviewed.
However, his attorney allegedly waived a hearing that could have determined the accuracy of the documents and allowed sentencing to proceed. According to the motion, the judge said he would not rely on the late documents when determining the length of the sentence, but Mr. Swartz claims “it became evident during sentencing that the judge relied overwhelmingly on the material.”
He also contends that he was sentenced more harshly based on the $25.7 million in investors’ losses that prosecutors claimed, yet shortly after his sentencing, prosecutors submitted a second figure of $12.5 million in losses and his restitution owed was reduced by the judge to that amount.
He maintains that he was never given an explanation as to why the restitution amount was halved after his sentencing and that his attorney never explored the issue. Mr. Swartz, who claims investor losses were actually closer to $2.8 million, argues that his sentence would have been less had it not been based on the loss figure of $25.7 million. He says that his sentence would have been half as long had the lower figure been used when determining his sentence.
He is asking that his sentence be vacated and that the court order a hearing on his resentencing.
