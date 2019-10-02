WATERTOWN — Jefferson County Court judge hopeful Graeme Spicer has come under fire for sanctions imposed against him by the court as an attorney in a previous federal case.
Mr. Spicer, however, contends the lessons he learned from the mistakes that resulted in the sanctions allowed him to grow as a defense attorney and prospective county judge.
Gary W. Miles, a former district attorney for Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties, raised the issue of previous fumbles by Mr. Spicer, a Syracuse attorney, in a case that resulted in two court sanctions totaling $25,049.35. The case in question involved Mr. Spicer, the Democratic candidate in the race, representing a client named Julia Egan in a sexual harassment case against her employer at the time, HCMM, and various representatives while working for Levine & Blit Attorneys, New York, for which he still does some work providing local counsel.
One issue stemmed from a false allegation in Mr. Spicer’s complaint against the company in the case that he said stemmed from a typographical error from copying and pasting text. The other involved Mr. Spicer pursuing a particular defendant even after learning he had no involvement in the actions that prompted his client’s complaints, which Mr. Spicer said Tuesday resulted from the judge’s contention that the uninvolved man was not removed in a timely fashion.
Local attorneys discussed the previous sanctions among themselves for months, Mr. Miles said, and in what he perceives as a “climate where not enough people come forward when there’s a problem,” he felt compelled to send out the release. Sanctions are rarely imposed against attorneys, Mr. Miles said, and he wanted a more elaborate response to the sanctions from Mr. Spicer than what he provided in court.
“It just seemed like the right thing to do,” Mr. Miles said.
Judges involved in the case described Mr. Spicer’s actions as “reckless,” “absurd,” and “beyond excusable,” among other terms Mr. Miles highlighted in his release. While Mr. Spicer and Levine & Blit Attorneys appealed the sanctions for the error and discontinuation of a particular defendant in the case, the attorney wrote in his own release Tuesday they ultimately complied with the court.
Mr. Spicer said the experience instilled in him the need to better scrutinize materials he presents in a case, adding in his release that it served “as a constant reminder that there are no shortcuts in life.” The county judge race contender also said he wished Mr. Miles called him directly with his concerns.
“It’s unfortunate the campaign has taken such a negative tone over the past few days,” Mr. Spicer said. “This was an unfortunate mistake made years ago, and it was a learning experience.”
Attorney David A. Renzi, the Republican candidate in the County Court judge race, said he knew about the sanctions for a few months and was surprised nobody brought them to the forefront sooner.
“I think it’s outrageous he’s running with that disciplinary background,” Mr. Renzi said. “A judge has to be someone who’s fair and does the right thing, and he has a history of lying to advance his own interest.”
Mr. Spicer, a 1998 Watertown High School graduate, currently operates a solo practice in Syracuse, serves on the board of directors for the Onondaga County Bar Association and as a delegate to the New York State Bar Association House of Delegates for the 5th Judicial District. He is a 2002 graduate of the State University of New York College at Geneseo and a 2005 graduate of Syracuse University College of Law.
Mr. Renzi, an attorney with Brown Dierdorf & Renzi, serves as the justice for the Town of Watertown and fills in as an acting Watertown City Court judge on occasion. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1987, received a bachelor of arts degree at Siena College, Loudonville, in 1991, and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Syracuse University in 1994.
