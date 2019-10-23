REDWOOD — An expert accountant appointed by the state Supreme Court will investigate the town of Alexandria’s finances in response to ongoing litigation involving the Redwood Sewer District.
Daniel B. Peterson, Redwood, sued the town in January to combat a rate hike for the district and for a court-appointed accountant to investigate the town’s finances, which he alleges were mismanaged. He also presented more than 40 affidavits. The town enacted the rate hike from $450 per equivalent dwelling unit, or EDU, to $650 per EDU in October of 2018.
Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky in August ordered an investigation into the town’s finances, from an accountant selected from firms proposed by the parties involved in the lawsuit, among whom are Mr. Peterson and the town. The decision derived from the affidavits from freeholders, or property owners, which also sought an investigation. An alternative would be for the court to direct the state Comptroller’s office to investigate the town’s finances.
The freeholders will pay for the accountant’s initial expenses. Mr. McClusky wrote that “if the allegations are proved correct,” the town will pay for the accountant, but if not, the freeholders will pay.
Mr. Peterson’s attorney, James L. Sonneborn of Bousquet Holstein PLLC, filed a letter on Oct. 17 recommending two firms: Fust Charles Chambers LLP and Dannible & McKee LLP. The town’s attorney, Robert J. Slye, said he plans to consult with members of the town council to determine their next course of action.
“Overall, we’re happy with the ruling,” Mr. Peterson said, adding that he has backing from about 60 Redwood residents. “At this point, what we really want is an investigation, so we’re pleased.”
The feud between Mr. Peterson and the town has lasted a couple of years — since increasing the sewer rate for Redwood users was still under consideration.
The town raised the rate to compensate for the Redwood sewer’s debt to the general fund and to create a reserve fund. The town also raised the number of billable EDUs after discovering parcels that were either not billed at all or charged properly since shortly after the district was formed in 1992.
Mr. Peterson, however, argued that the town’s claim that the Redwood Sewer District owes money to the general fund, which amounts to about $130,000 from 2005 to 2015, is founded on poor financial management, and lacks sufficient records over the years fails to justify the rate increase. He has also alleged that the town previously used money from the sewer fund to pay other expenses. The freeholders’ affidavits also alleged that the town failed to bill 47 properties over the years, and alleged unauthorized transfers of Redwood sewer funds.
“I think it’s a terrible injustice to my community,” Mr. Peterson said. “This is a very poor community. This is one of the poorest communities in Jefferson County ... the town of Alexandria is one of the wealthiest towns in the county.”
Professional accountants Mr. Peterson hired examined the paperwork with him, and he said they have also found discrepancies that fail to support the town’s conclusion. Mr. Peterson and his supporters have spent about $70,000 in fees pertaining to the litigation.
“If the accounting made sense, and we owed them money, I’d be fine with it,” Mr. Peterson said.
By alleging that the town used money from the Redwood sewer district to fund other expenditures and by not billing vacant properties for almost 30 years, Mr. Peterson’s lawsuit alleged that the town’s rate hike to recoup funds would be an “act of fraud, collusion, corruption and/or bad faith.”
Mr. McClusky, however, wrote in his August decision that allegations in the lawsuit “are insufficient to allege fraudulent acts,” and that the “town acknowledges improper actions, but none where fraudulent.”
The town filed a motion to reargue the ruling on Sept. 5. Mr. Slye said he filed the motion because he was concerned Mr. McClusky considered Mr. Peterson’s arguments alongside the affidavits from the identified freeholders when he determined that a court-appointed accountant must examine the town’s finances. The decision could only rely on the freeholders, and Mr. Peterson did not identify himself as one in the lawsuit, Mr. Slye said.
Mr. Peterson refuted the town’s claim that he was not considered a freeholder in the litigation, for he is a property owner in Redwood, and added that he would help pay for the accountant expenses. He was critical of the town’s motion to reargue, saying it cost thousands of dollars to town taxpayers.
The judge, however, denied the town’s motion on Oct. 9.
Discrepancies in the town’s financial records prompted the state Comptroller’s Office to perform a risk assessment for all water and sewer districts in the town. Mr. Slye said the draft report awaits comments from the town before the comptroller’s office can present a final, published report available to the public.
The town hired Crowley & Halloran CPAs, Watertown, to perform a targeted examination of Alexandria’s finances. The investigation focuses on bookkeeping discrepancies, variations in revenues over 10 or 15 years and the status of a $116,453 savings CD account from 1998, among other issues and queries from Mr. Peterson. Mr. Slye said the investigation remains ongoing.
“The town board has spent a great amount of time trying to sort out all of the issues in all of these town’s water and sewer districts,” he said.
