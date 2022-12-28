WATERTOWN — The city of Watertown’s purchase of the Watertown Golf Club will not take place before the end of the year as anticipated after state Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky ruled Wednesday the deal is on hold at least until further court proceedings can be held Jan. 11.
The ruling comes after Maryellen Blevins, a Washington Street property owner, filed suit Tuesday against the city, its City Council and three council members claiming, among other things, that the purchase represents an “unconstitutional gift of funds to private entities.”
According to court documents, the closing on the sale was scheduled for Thursday. The city has proposed using its capital reserve fund to buy club, which includes about 64 acres of land on which club owner Michael E. Lundy operates nine of the club’s 18 holes, along with the clubhouse, carts and other assets.
The agreement also calls for a deed restriction with Ives Hill Country Club and Prime LLC owner P.J. Simao in which Mr. Simao will take his golf club down from 18 holes to a nine-hole course, leaving the city as owner of the sole 18-hole course within the city.
Ms. Blevins contends that the $3.4 million proposed sale price far exceeds a 2017 appraisal of $591,000 for the property, that no updated appraisal was done and no environmental review of the property was conducted as required under the State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR).
She is asking Judge McClusky to declare a resolution authorizing the Asset Purchase Agreement approved by council during a special meeting Dec. 12 null and void as well as the agreement itself. She is also asking that a preliminary and permanent injunction be granted preventing the sale called for in the agreement.
She requested that a show cause hearing be held to determine why a preliminary injunction should not be granted. Judge McClusky’s ruling Wednesday set the hearing for Jan. 11. He also ordered that the city be enjoined from purchasing the club property until the motion for a temporary injunction can be heard.
In addition to the city and its council, the lawsuit names council members Patrick J. Hickey, Lisa A. Ruggiero and Clifford G. Olney III as defendants. The three have each voted to approve the purchase and the use of capital reserve funds, while Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Sarah V. Compo Pierce have both been publicly opposed to the deal and have voted against each measure.
