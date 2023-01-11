WATERTOWN — The question over whether the city can proceed with its purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remains pending after state Supreme Court Judge James P. MClusky reserved decision Wednesday on multiple issues contained in a suit filed by a Washington Street property owner seeking to have the deal voided.
The sale of the golf course property and its assets for $3.4 million was expected to close Dec. 29, but Judge McClusky enjoined the city from completing the deal after city resident Maryellen Blevins filed action the previous day against the city, its City Council and three council members claiming, among other things, that the purchase represents an “unconstitutional gift of funds to private entities.”
The city has proposed using its capital reserve fund to buy club, which includes about 64 acres of land on which club owner Michael E. Lundy operates nine of the club’s 18 holes, along with the clubhouse, carts and other assets.
The agreement also calls for a deed restriction with Ives Hill Country Club and Prime LLC owner P.J. Simao in which Mr. Simao will take his golf club down from 18 holes to a nine-hole course, leaving the city as owner of the sole 18-hole course within the city. It was revealed in court Wednesday that Mr. Simao will receive $850,000 from Mr. Lundy in exchange for the deed restriction.
Ms. Blevin’s attorney, Matthew P. O’Neil, Syracuse, has asked that a preliminary and permanent injunction be ordered in the case, preventing the city from consummating the deal. The attorney representing the city, Jonathan B. Fellows, Syracuse, has asked Judge McClusky to dismiss the case.
Judge McClusky said he “will try not to keep the golfers of the city waiting too long,” indicating he would issue his ruling within 10 days.
