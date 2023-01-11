Council debate continues over golf club deal

Watertown Golf Club, 1 Thompson Park. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The question over whether the city can proceed with its purchase of the Watertown Golf Club remains pending after state Supreme Court Judge James P. MClusky reserved decision Wednesday on multiple issues contained in a suit filed by a Washington Street property owner seeking to have the deal voided.

The sale of the golf course property and its assets for $3.4 million was expected to close Dec. 29, but Judge McClusky enjoined the city from completing the deal after city resident Maryellen Blevins filed action the previous day against the city, its City Council and three council members claiming, among other things, that the purchase represents an “unconstitutional gift of funds to private entities.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.