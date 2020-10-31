WATERTOWN — A state Supreme Court judge has ruled that the city must re-release the controversial report on whether former City Manager Richard F. Finn created a hostile work environment. This time, the report is to be released with fewer names redacted.
Earlier this month, the city released a redacted version of what has been dubbed “The Finn Report” after WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, began a legal battle with the city in June over the city’s refusal to release the report. In November 2019, the city’s Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
In a three-page ruling handed down Friday, Judge James P. McClusky said the purpose of allowing the city to redact specific names was to protect the privacy of those who were interviewed during the third-party investigation. The report was prepared by Public Sector HR Consultants, Glenville, in response to Ms. Gardner’s complaints.
According to Judge McClusky’s ruling, the city claims its promise of anonymity was made to encourage certain employees to “speak the truth without fear of reprisal or embarrassment ...”
His Friday ruling goes on to state that certain individuals and city employees have a “lesser expectation” of privacy in how they conduct themselves in their official role with the city.
“At the top of this list is the Mayor,” Judge McClusky wrote.
He also added the city’s human resource manager to that list, stating it’s the HR manager’s job to be involved in “these matters,” as the core issues of the report are related to human resources.
“That is one of the major functions of this high level job and one cannot imagine that there is an expectation of privacy in the manner in which that job is conducted,” Judge McClusky wrote in reference to the HR manager’s job.
Judge McClusky called the redaction of these two city employees’ names “inappropriate,” ruling the redaction must be removed.
The mayor at the time of the investigation was Joseph M. Butler Jr., and the city’s HR manager at the time was, and still is, Matthew Roy.
Further along in his ruling, Judge McClusky wrote that the agreement between Mr. Finn and the city to part ways, coupled with the city’s refusal to release the report, “raises concerns of a cover up.”
“I guess I’m kind of confused at how (Judge McClusky) comes to that conclusion,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said Saturday morning. “I think the report speaks for itself, that there’s no cover-up.”
The television station’s lawsuit was filed under the Freedom of Information Law, which was denied by the city after the city argued it had “reasonable basis” to deny the request.
“It is precisely situations like these that FOIL was meant to prevent,” Judge McClusky wrote.
He goes on to further state that the city’s “inconsistent grounds” for not disclosing the report further points to a “bad faith purpose” in denying the FOIL request.
“We definitely acted in good faith,” Mayor Smith said. “We went to the Committee on Open Government ... I would say all evidence points to the contrary.”
The committee’s opinion on the matter, according to Friday’s ruling, was that when “the allegation has been found to be without merit, the privacy interest of the subject of the investigation outweighs the public interest in disclosure of the information.”
Judge McClusky also ruled the city must pay 7 News’ legal fees, an amount which has not been set.
Jeff Nelson, 7 News’ news director, said in an email Saturday that the station has no comment.
