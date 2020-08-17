WATERTOWN — The report into whether former City Manager Rick Finn was responsible for creating a hostile work environment soon will be made public.
State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky has ruled that the internal report completed by a city consultant must be released within 14 days. Channel 7 sued the city for its release and won.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn accusing him of creating a hostile work environment.
In turn, the city retained the independent human resources consultant, HR Consultants, Glenville, to conduct an internal investigation into her allegations.
The city refused to release the report to the public after Mr. Finn abruptly resigned on Jan. 24 following a four-hour executive session.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix said he was notified at about 4:30 p.m. Monday that the city lost its case to keep it secret. He didn’t know when the report would be made public.
The issue was discussed during an executive session on Monday night.
When contacted on Monday afternoon, Ms. Gardner said she just heard the news and planned to talk to her attorney, James D. Hartt, Rochester, about it.
“The truth will come out,” she said. “I just want the process to play out.”
She’s waiting to see whether a hearing officer recommends she can keep her job.
On June 25, the hearing officer, Timothy Farley, heard a day’s worth of testimony during a disciplinary hearing under Article 75 of the state’s Civil Service Law.
Ms. Gardner, who was suspended without pay on May 27, is facing 10 insubordination and misconduct charges, which could lead to her being fired. The accusations include leaking the complaint to the media, making disparaging remarks about Mr. Finn and city department heads, and not following the chain of command in filing the complaint.
Mr. Finn and council members agreed that he should resign for some other inappropriate action that was uncovered during the city investigation.
City Attorney Robert J. Slye declined to comment, saying he is going to talk to the City Council first.
Ms. Gardner also has a complaint pending with the state Division of Human Rights.
