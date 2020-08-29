WATERTOWN — A state Supreme Court judge will decide whether to redact names of witnesses in the report of whether former City Manager Rick Finn created a hostile work environment.
The city will submit the filing to State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky who will consider whether to redact the names of the city employees or any other information that could identify them.
City Manager Kenneth A. Mix confirmed Judge McClusky will decide the issue about the redacting of names after the city’s lawyer and an attorney representing WWNY-TV, also known as 7 News, could not agree on how much of the report would be redacted.
The city has been under increasing pressure to release the report after the television station filed a lawsuit to make it public, and won.
In November, Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin E. Gardner filed a complaint against Mr. Finn, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment. An outside consultant investigated the allegations.
City Council members, who were allowed to review the report, declared that Mr. Finn’s behavior did not create a hostile workplace, but it found other concerns and issues.
The City Council could still file an appeal of Judge McClusky’s Aug. 17 decision to release the unredacted report, Mr. Mix said.
Mr. Mix said he didn’t know when the reconsideration filing would be submitted to the court or how long it would take for the judge to rule on the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.