WATERTOWN — Army veterans will be hosting an event Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of sanctioned human slavery in America, falls on Sunday this year.
The Saturday Juneteenth celebration at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds will feature vendors, live music and more. At 11 a.m., a flag-raising will take place at Watertown City Hall, 245 Washington St.
Then at noon, the festivities begin at the fairgrounds exhibit hall at 615 W.T. Fields Drive.
Earlier in the morning, an LGBTQ Pride flag will also be hoisted up at city hall.
The Pride ceremony will be at 9 a.m. That flag will then come down for the Juneteenth flag-raising.
The Pride flag will then go back up under the other flag. Both will remain raised for the weekend.
