WATERTOWN — A Jefferson County Court jury Wednesday acquitted a Watertown man of seven violent felony counts stemming from a May 2019 incident.
Jonathan E. Melendez, 36, was found not guilty of four counts of first-degree criminal sex act, two counts of first-degree rape and single counts of first-degree burglary, first-degree attempted sexual abuse, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, attempted forcible touching, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing and criminal obstruction of breathing.
He was found guilty of one count of criminal contempt, a nonviolent felony.
The charges were contained in a grand jury indictment handed up in July 2019 alleging that Mr. Melendez raped a 40-year-old woman, choking her and striking her in the face with a knife. It was further alleged that he violated an order of protection by doing so. The jury rejected each allegation except the criminal contempt count for violating the order.
“It was a tough trial and I’m very pleased with the verdict,” said John W. Hallett, Watertown, Mr. Melendez’s defense attorney.
Sentencing on the criminal contempt count is scheduled for Aug. 18.
