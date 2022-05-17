WATERTOWN – A jury on Tuesday heard opening statements from the defense and prosecution in the trial of Nicole M. Lacey, who is accused of causing her boyfriend’s death by running over him with a vehicle in 2018.
Ms. Lacey is being accused of running over her then-boyfriend, Jared C. Cook, in their driveway at their home in Antwerp. Mr. Cook later died from injuries at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. After a two-year investigation, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office charged Ms. Lacey with first-degree manslaughter. She was later indicted on the manslaughter charge, as well as second-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
The Jefferson County Court trial was underway at around 9 a.m., starting with Judge David A. Renzi going over rules and procedures of the proceedings. Afterward, Assistant District Attorney Nolan Pitkin gave the prosecution’s opening statement to the jury, with District Attorney Krystina S. Mills looking on in the courtroom.
“Almost four years ago, the Cook family changed forever,” Mr. Pitkin said as he began.
Since the jury was seated in the gallery to maintain social distancing, any other attendees sat where the jury normally would. That included Jackie Simpson, Mr. Cook’s sister, who sat facing the defendant, Ms. Lacey.
The prosecution’s opening statement at first focused on the morning of the alleged incident. Mr. Pitkin said on May 30, 2018, Mr. Cook went with another person to Canton for a roofing job. They ended up stopping at a Stewart’s Shop for a six pack of Labatt Blue Light after the job. The two then met Ms. Lacey at a Tractor Supply in Gouverneur, where she drove Mr. Cook home to their residence on County Route 24 in Antwerp, Mr. Pitkin said. When they got home, Mr. Cook got out of the vehicle while Ms. Lacey allegedly ran him over. She “ran down” Mr. Cook with her vehicle with a “depraved indifference to human life,” the assistant district attorney said.
Mr. Cook was taken to the Syracuse hospital after suffering “severe injuries,” Mr. Pitkin said, including to the head. He died days later after being taken off life support on June 3.
“He died at the hands of the woman who was supposed to love him,” Mr. Pitkin said.
Mr. Pitkin told the jury they are going to hear from a number of people set to testify. He said a passerby who saw Ms. Lacey touching Mr. Cook and stopped to help is set to testify. He said the dispatcher who took the 911 will as well, along with several detectives, medical first responders at the scene, a state trooper, the medical examiner in the case, a friend of Mr. Cook and his sister, Jenna Cook. Mr. Pitkin said a witness may say Ms. Lacey suggested Mr. Cook may have fallen from a roof. The defense would later dispute that claim, saying it was an EMT who suggested that possibility.
Four forensic scientists with the state police are also set to testify for the prosecution, and they might shed light on the alleged blood and DNA found underneath Ms. Lacey’s vehicle, Mr. Pitkin said.
Throughout much of the morning, Judge Renzi stressed that the burden of proof is on the prosecution and not the defense.
“This is a burden we readily accept,” Mr. Pitkin said.
Gary Miles, one of the attorneys representing Ms. Lacey, then went before the jury for the defense’s opening statement, which is not required to be given like it is for the prosecution.
He said that the jury should “determine who’s a killer by how they act.” After the alleged incident, Mr. Miles said Ms. Lacey drove the vehicle that the prosecution alleges she used to strike Mr. Cook to the hospital in Syracuse, with Mr. Cook’s mother. Instead of driving what the prosecution alleges was the weapon that killed Mr. Cook, she could have given it to her father — who works on cars — to remove any evidence from the car, he said, but she didn’t.
“Is that the sign of a guilty person?” Mr. Miles said.
Mr. Miles also said his client was “at times” at Mr. Cook’s bedside while he was in the hospital. He addressed the prosecution’s claim that Ms. Lacey intentionally hit Mr. Cook, saying that it’s possible he was already laying there and she couldn’t see him when she drove in. He said the defense will have an expert witness who will testify on the investigation into the case as well.
