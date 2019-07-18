WATERTOWN — A grand jury has indicted a Dexter man accused of threatening a woman with a hammer and a knife on March 6 in a town of Brownville residence.
Ryan D. Kutil, 38, was indicted on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree menacing, third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Kutil threatened a woman with a knife and a hammer, bit her and struck her. Mr. Kutil also allegedly struck another woman and damaged a door.
The grand jury submitted the indictment and several others to Jefferson County Court on July 9.
William Ramirez-Segarra III, 39, was indicted on fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Ramierez-Segarra stole property that exceeded $1,000 in value.
Al-Amin, H.I. Mcmillon, 32, was indicted on two counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
The indictment alleges that Mr. Mcmillon possessed two falsely made driver’s licenses that contained identifying information for Melanie Miller and Anna Paniccia on Dec. 1.
