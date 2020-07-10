WATERTOWN — Beginning at 3 p.m. on July 19 outside of the Evans Mills Walmart near Fort Drum, a march and subsequent rally will take place in response to the murder of Army soldier Vanessa Guillen at the hands of another soldier in Texas.
“We are trying to raise our voice as a community and make a stand against the continued atrocities occurring in our Armed Forces,” said Alyssa Windham, a military spouse involved with community outreach for the upcoming march. “The blind eye turned is the hardest battle to fight, but we feel by coming together, one voice, one move, one stand, we can hopefully get the attention of those who can make actual change and implement it.”
Organized by Yetzy Viccaro and Melissa Alfaro, both military spouses, the march will begin at the Evans Mills Walmart and continue down Route 11 to the Iraqi Freedom Bridge, where a rally will take place. The rally will feature speakers and advocates sharing their stories.
“By no means is this protest against Drum, it’s just to raise awareness because this happens in every branch, it’s not just an Army issue,” said Mrs. Viccaro. “For the military to turn a blind eye to one of their own so really disappointing, so the march is for Congress to investigate her Chain of command.”
The march is not affiliated with Fort Drum, the location was chosen because it’s the closest military base and this is a military issue.
Later on July 19, a candlelight memorial will be held at 9 p.m. under the Iraqi Freedom Bridge.
“This is a fight and a heartache that not just the military should feel, but one that should weigh heavy on every citizen of this country,” Mrs. Windham said. “Brave men and women join the military with the dream of protecting our great country and what it stands for, but who protects them when they need it the most? We cannot just stand by while those who are prepared to risk everything for us, have no one risking anything for them. This needs to stop now, and by joining together we can make a difference.”
Those who wish to lend lend their voices and stories at the rally may email Vanessaguillen.fdmarch@gmail.com.
