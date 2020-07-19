EVANS MILLS — At a time when the nation is protesting systemic racism and inequality following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain and many others, another movement is gaining traction following the death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen at the hands of a fellow Fort Hood soldier.
In Texas, artists have created murals in Spc. Guillen’s memory, with makeshift memorials set up in cities across the nation. On Twitter, #JUSTICEFORVANESSAGUILLEN has been trending as details surrounding her death and allegations of sexual assault come to light. Protests are popping up in cities, and a nationwide one is planned for Aug. 1, organized by veteran Katie Chorbak, who says she was raped during her own time at Fort Hood.
In the north country, beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Evans Mills Walmart near Fort Drum, a march and subsequent rally took place in response to the murder of Spc. Guillen.
Organized by Yetzy Viccaro and Melissa Alfaro, both military spouses, the march began at the Evans Mills Walmart and continued down Route 11 to the Iraqi Freedom Bridge, where a rally took place featuring speakers and advocates sharing stories of sexual assault and harassment.
“It is not fair that Vanessa and her family had to go through this; she was one of ours, she was a soldier,” Mrs. Viccaro said. “She gave her all to defend and protect us, but the military failed to protect her.”
Though the heat continued to climb Sunday and an advisory was put in place for Jefferson County, many were undeterred, showing up in support of the cause. The organizers asked participants to be safe by wearing light clothing, sunscreen, hats and sunglasses as needed and to stay home if they thought they wouldn’t be able to make it from the Walmart to the bridge.
About 50 participants marched along Route 11, chanting “Justicia para Vanessa, Justice for Vanessa,” many wearing black T-shirts in memory of Spc. Guillen and carrying signs until they reached a field on the righthand side of the road where they stopped and gathered together to listen to volunteers share the stories of sexual assault victims who wished to remain anonymous.
“I joined the military when I was 17 years old; I was a victim of sexual assault and harassment as a child and I thought the military was my ticket out of that life. Instead I fell into an even more painful world,” read one of the stories from an anonymous victim. “I had an officer sexually harassing me on a constant basis,” read another. The commonality between the two was that both incidents, when reported, did not amount to anything, their abusers continued to do as they pleased.
“As a mother, I felt like I needed to do this for my kids and grandkids,” Mrs. Alfaro said of her participation in the organization of the march and rally. “To make everybody aware that they’re not alone, we’re here to support everybody and we’re doing it for everyone.”
Spc. Guillen, 20, went missing from Fort Hood, Texas, on April 22 and her disappearance was reported the next day. Over two months later, on June 30, her remains were identified and another soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, who has been identified by Army officials as the soldier suspected in her murder, shot and killed himself when police tried to make contact with him on July 1.
According to a release from the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western district of Texas about a criminal complaint filed by federal authorities, Mr. Robinson told the young woman he was involved with, Cecily Aguilar, that he had killed a female soldier “by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020.” He also admitted to Mrs. Aguilar that he had transferred the body off base and enlisted her help in dismembering and disposing of the body.
The criminal complaint charges Mrs. Aguilar with conspiracy to tamper with evidence, and if convicted, she faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. On Tuesday, July 14, Mrs. Aguilar pleaded not guilty to charges at a federal court hearing in Waco, Texas.
Spc. Guillen’s family have said they believe she was sexually assaulted by her non-commissioned officer, or NCO, while in the military, which may have ultimately led to her death.
“We ask that if you see something, or you yourself have gone through something, please say something,” said Mrs. Viccaro, a victim of sexual assault. “We will not stand for these women’s and men’s careers to be held over their heads and used as fear to assault them anymore.”
Joining Spc. Guillen’s family, public figures, lawmakers, civilians and soldiers alike are demanding answers as well as changes in the way the military handles reports of sexual assault and harassment. On July 10, Ryan McCarthy, Army secretary, tweeted that he was directing an independent review of the “command climate and culture.”
The Guillen family’s lawyer, Natalie Khawam, has said she and the Guillen family hope to find support from Congress for the “I Am Vanessa Guillen” bill, which, if passed, would allow for active duty service members to file sexual assault and harassment claims to a third party agency instead of their chain of command.
“Vanessa had told her family that she had been sexually assaulted,” Mrs. Viccaro said in an impassioned speech at the beginning of Sunday’s rally. “Her family believes that she was finally going to report her assault. She was scared because she feared her career would be over like so many victims in the military do.”
While those in the military scarcely came forward when the -MeToo movement first took off, the loss of one of their own, which has been in the public eye ever since, seems to have triggered a chain reaction of soldiers sharing their stories and those coming forward to advocate for them.
Social media posts under #IamVanessaGuillen have been shared by both past and current members of the Armed Forces in the wake of Spc. Guillen’s death, all sharing a common thread: the victims of these sexual harassments and assaults were afraid to come forward for fear of facing retaliation from those who assaulted them and reprimands from their chains of command.
“What we’re hoping for is justice for Vanessa,” Mrs. Viccaro said. “We understand that there are advocates in the military that are trying to help and that’s great, but we really need to keep pushing it.”
Sunday’s march was not affiliated with Fort Drum, the location was chosen because it’s the closest military base and this is a military issue. It was by no means a protest against Fort Drum, Mrs. Viccaro said, it was to raise awareness that these things happen in every branch, not just the Army. Like the Black Lives Matter movement, those at Sunday’s march and rally hope that demonstrations will continue until real change has been achieved.
Later on Sunday, a candlelight memorial was held at 9 p.m. under the Iraqi Freedom Bridge for Spc. Guillen.
Brittany Duncan and Kathryn Hassinger both spoke at the rally and rode over in a large vehicle painted with the names of soldiers that had either been murdered or had taken their own lives following traumatic incidents. Ms. Duncan was a military spouse for five and a half years and said she attended Sunday’s march and rally to raise awareness for sexual harassment, to let other men and women know it’s not OK, it’s OK to speak out about it and to bring awareness about how many murders and suicides there are in the military.
“It just hits home for me, I know one soldier that was found dead and his vehicle was found burning a few miles away from where his body was out near Fort Hood,” Mrs. Hassinger said. “I know a lot of military personnel here at Fort Drum and I want to make sure that they know sexual assault is not OK and if they need somebody to advocate for them, I am more than willing to do that.”
