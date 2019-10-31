CARTHAGE — A loose Kayak floating in the Black River Wednesday sparked a search and rescue mission, but it was later determined that it had come free from its dock. Five agencies spent more than an hour searching the water and shoreline, before calling off their efforts at dark.
Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper said his department was dispatched to 120 Riverside Dr. at 5 p.m., after reports of an empty kayak floating down Black River near the Carthage Market.
When he got to the scene, Mr. Draper said he found the kayak close to shore near the farmer’s market, nearly a quarter-mile away.
“I immediately put out a message on social media telling anybody who might have had a kayak come undone from their dock upstream, to let us know,” Chief Draper said.
The Carthage department put its boat in the water and began searching, along with first responders walking the shoreline. Assisting the search was the Carthage Police Department, New York State Police, City of Watertown Fire Department, the West Carthage Fire Department and Natural Bridge Fire Department.
“We had no leads to believe anybody was in the water,” Mr. Draper said, “and we called the search off at dark.”
Around an hour after the scene was cleared, a person reported their kayak had been missing for a few days. Mr. Draper was able to confirm the kayak belonged to them, and that it likely came loose from high water levels, got snagged for a few days and then was seen floating down the river.
“There’s no blame on anybody’s part,” Mr. Draper said. “It’s just something that happens.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.