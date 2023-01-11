CARTHAGE — Winning artists were recently awarded for entries for the annual “Keep Christ in Christmas” poster contest, sponsored by the Father John Cosmic Council 291, Knights of Columbus.
Grand Knight Garry Stevens and James Gratch awarded certificates to all the participants and prizes to the winners — second grade student Maura (last name held by request), fifth grader Abigail Workman and eighth grader Cheyanne Walseman during a Dec. 20 award ceremony at Augustinian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.