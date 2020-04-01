Latest News
- Massena village trustees approve 2020-21 spending plan
- The message hasn’t changed for Public Health Director: Wash your hands
- Further back behind the COVID-19 front line are other essential workers keeping services flowing
- Keeping fit amid quarantine
- Massena Central School District waiting for green light to move ahead with capital project
- State allows real estate industry to go back to work
- Sheriff departments taking precautions in north country jails amid pandemic
- Lewis County confirms another case of COVID-19; county total reaches 3
