WATERTOWN — Surrounded by friends and local Democratic officials, Jefferson County’s deputy treasurer Dorena L. Kimball announced she wants to be the county’s next treasurer.
On Thursday afternoon at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown, Ms. Kimball said she is proud of her long history as deputy to treasurer Karen M. Christie, who is retiring at the end of 2023 when her term concludes. Ms. Kimball was appointed to the position when Ms. Christie took office in 2011.
“As deputy, I am responsible for the investing of over $90 million in governmental funds, reconciling over $67 million of town and county taxes, preparing New York state retirement documentation for employees, preparing bankruptcy claims on behalf of the county and the overall operations of the Treasurer’s Office,” she said.
Ms. Kimball has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Clarkson University, and has worked in accounting for 32 years, with 22 spent with Jefferson County. Her first 12 years with the county were in the Jefferson County Public Health Service, managing finance and administration for the Preparedness Response Team and managing grants and state aid reimbursements for the department.
As deputy treasurer, Ms. Kimball said she’s handled the implementation of two financial software packages, working with the program creators to fit the systems into Jefferson County’s operations.
“My work experience has prepared me for the hands on role of the Jefferson County treasurer,” she said. “It’s a small department with an enormous amount of responsibility.”
Ms. Kimball said she is proud that the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office has been run by a Democrat for more than 30 years, and said she hopes to continue that legacy.
Ms. Kimball has an opponent for the position. Brian S. Peck, Champion town supervisor, is running as a Republican and Conservative candidate. This is the first time there has been a contested race for Jefferson County treasurer in over a decade.
