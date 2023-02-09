0210_WDJ_Dorena Kimball_AG1.jpg

Dorena Kimball announces her campaign for Jefferson County treasurer on Thursday afternoon at Garland City Beer Works on Howk Street in Watertown, surrounded by local Democratic officials. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Surrounded by friends and local Democratic officials, Jefferson County’s deputy treasurer Dorena L. Kimball announced she wants to be the county’s next treasurer.

On Thursday afternoon at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown, Ms. Kimball said she is proud of her long history as deputy to treasurer Karen M. Christie, who is retiring at the end of 2023 when her term concludes. Ms. Kimball was appointed to the position when Ms. Christie took office in 2011.

