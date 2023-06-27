WATERTOWN — Incumbent City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey appears to have lost his seat on the council as three newcomers and one former councilman were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election to move on to the general election in November.

Robert O. Kimball received the most votes with 778, followed by Benjamin P. Shoen, 697, Leonard G. Spaziani, 375, and Timothy J. Babcock, 362, according to unofficial results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.

