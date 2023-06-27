WATERTOWN — Incumbent City Councilman Patrick J. Hickey appears to have lost his seat on the council as three newcomers and one former councilman were the top vote-getters in Tuesday’s primary election to move on to the general election in November.
Robert O. Kimball received the most votes with 778, followed by Benjamin P. Shoen, 697, Leonard G. Spaziani, 375, and Timothy J. Babcock, 362, according to unofficial results from the Jefferson County Board of Elections.
The top four finishers among 10 candidates in the primary will now compete for two open council seats in November. One seat is currently occupied by Hickey, while the second is occupied by Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce, who is challenging Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggerio for mayor. Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith is not seeking reelection.
The total votes for other candidates in the primary are Hickey, 313, Douglas E. Osborne Jr., 305, Maryellen I. Blevins. 176, Clifford H. Lashway, 156, Michael J. Wratchford, 136, and Jason M. Traynor, 67.
