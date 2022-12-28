CARTHAGE — Recently, members of the Carthage Knights of Columbus Father John Cosmic Council No. 291 renovated space in the basement of St. James Church to be utilized for the St. James Food Pantry.
According to a council spokesperson, the knights funded and completed the project which will allow the church’s Good Samaritan Society to move all the food and freezers used for the food pantry in to one room rather than several areas they currently occupy.
“It should allow them to be more efficient and provide for more capacity,” said Joseph Margrey on behalf of the council. “We conservatively estimate we have more than tripled their room.”
The council members expressed thanks to Johnson’s Lumber and Sherman’s Electric which donated to the project.
“The Good Samaritan Society at St. James would like to thank the Knights of Columbus for renovating our improved, larger space for our parish food pantry,” said Yvonne Ablan, Good Samaritan president. “We are grateful to be able to serve the Carthage area thanks to our parishioners and friends from the community. We will be moving into our new space in the new year after our busy holiday season giving Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets,clothing and toys to help families during the giving season.”
