LERAY — Kollin J. Hardy hopes to bring a fresh voice to the Jefferson County Legislature as he runs to represent the eighth district, covering part of LeRay and Fort Drum.
Mr. Hardy, who is 23 and a resident of Philadelphia, filed paperwork with the Jefferson County Board of Elections last week to run as a Democrat.
In an interview Thursday morning, Mr. Hardy said he feels now is the right time for him to seek a seat on the county Board of Legislators, following the recent redistricting of the county legislature’s lines.
“When I was looking at how the district has been redrawn, it looks like the perfect district to run at the local level,” he said.
Mr. Hardy has been a feature of local politics for years now, helping on Democratic campaigns and even running for Philadelphia town supervisor in 2019.
“I got a little too in over my head at that time,” he said.
But now, Mr. Hardy said he’s ready to take on the challenge, and hopes to be a strong representative for his hometown at the county level.
He’s a volunteer emergency medical technician, and said he has some ideas about improving public safety that have been informed by his time as an EMT.
He also said he thinks it may be wise to invest more in the county Sheriff’s Office vehicle fleet, providing more SUVs to navigate wintry conditions.
“The majority of the deputies have sedans, and when responding to emergencies they can’t even get to the emergency because they don’t have the appropriate vehicles,” he said.
Mr. Hardy said he’d like to bring a focus to issue of homelessness across the county as well, focused on more than the city of Watertown.
“Making the county aware that the homeless population is not just in the city,” he said. “It’s along the outskirts as well, going as far as Evans Mills, Philadelphia and Antwerp, just as examples.”
Mr. Hardy said he also wants to see more focus on tackling the spread of illicit drugs and opioid abuse in the county.
Mr. Hardy is the only Democrat running for the Jefferson County Board of Legislators this year, with the upcoming retirement of District Four legislator Allen T. Drake at the end of his term. Mr. Hardy said he doesn’t think party lines are so important at the local level.
“I think that I can work with pretty much anybody, no matter what their party is, I don’t really see that as an issue,” he said. “I’m running as a Democrat basically just because that’s what I’m registered as, but I see myself as more of a moderate.”
Mr. Hardy is also running against a senior member of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, who has served for nearly 20 years, James A. Nabywaniec. The Republican legislator is currently the chair of the General Services Committee.
He said he isn’t running because he thinks Mr. Nabywaniec has done a poor job, but he believes after 20 years on the board it’s time for a fresh perspective.
“I’ve always believed in bringing in fresh blood, and new ideas,” he said.
When asked, Mr. Hardy said he does think his youth may pose a challenge when trying to win elective office, but he’s hopeful that people will see his perspective on needing to bring the voice of the younger generation into government.
“I think having a mix of people who have been on the board for many years and someone who is new and ready to work for the people, giving it that fresh perspective is needed,” he said.
Mr. Hardy’s petitions, with the signature of 31 registered Democrats from his home district, put him on the ballot in November, with no primary challenger.
There are two other contested elections for the Jefferson County Board of Legislators this year, including a Republican primary in southern Jefferson County’s District 10 between Christopher S. Boulio and incumbent Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.